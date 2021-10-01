The shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic hung over the opening Friday of a new health sciences centre at Okanagan College's Kelowna campus.
The pandemic's grim reality but also its potential to reveal heroism and compassion was referenced by several speakers at the opening of the six-storey, $25 million building.
Katelyn McGillivray, a 19-year-old second year nursing student, said the beginning of her post-secondary studies had been "not exactly what I imagined it would be" given the ongoing pandemic.
All her classes last year were conducted online and her clinical practice has been conducted at Kelowna General Hospital amid strict pandemic protocols, McGillivray said.
But through it all, she said, she has been awed by the professionalism of her professors and the dedication of hospital staff who are giving her every support and encouragement as she progresses through her nursing program.
Health care workers have shown great resilience and professionalism through the pandemic, college president Neil Fassina said. "You have reminded us of the true nature of bravery and service," he said.
Eight health care programs with space for nearly 600 students are offered out of the building, said to be state-of-the-art in terms of its technological resources.
Vernon-Monashee NDP MLA Harwinder Sandhu, a registered nurse who has been on a leave of absence from her job with Interior Health since her election last year, said she was impressed by the centre's facilities.
"It was hard for them, on the tour, to get me out of the classrooms," Sandhu said with a laugh.
Programs offered at the centre include bachelor of science in nursing, practical nursing, pharmacy technician, health care assistant, and therapy assistant. Courses and classrooms are set up to mimic the work environments students will encounter upon graduation.
"We're looking to hire almost every grad that comes out of this building," said Interior Health representative Danielle Cameron. "Please call us."