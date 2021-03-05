A big expansion plan is in the works at Kelowna Christian School.
But before work on a 38,000 sq.-ft. addition can begin, approval must be given by the Agricultural Land Commission.
That's because the school, at 2870 Benvoulin Rd., is within the Agricultural Land Reserve. The ALC granted a non-farm use designation for the property in 1988 so the school could be constructed.
Since the school opened in 1997, two additions have been approved. Expansion is planned again because of rising enrolment at the school, which has more than 800 students from Kindergarten through Grade 12.
City planners will recommend Monday that council endorse the expansion, which is planned for the school's north and west sides. The city's agricultural advisory committee concurs, though with some reluctance.
When they reviewed the expansion proposal, committee members saw it as a "creep of non-farm use on agricultural land". They suggest school officials consider adding features such as a rooftop garden and use environmentally-friendly building techniques for the expansion.