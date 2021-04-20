Owners of a business selling used cars, boats, and RVs at the "gateway" entrance to Westbank hope to stay put for at least another three years.
But used auto, RV and boat sales have been occurring on the site for 13 years through consecutive temporary use permits granted by the municipality. The most recent three-year permit has expired and the owners of KV Cars hope to win council approval for another three-year permit.
Car lots are normally excluded from the urban centre commercial zone, which seeks to encourage a higher-density, pedestrian-oriented form of development with lots of public amenities.
"The subject property has been identified as a 'Gateway Site' which is a visual property that presents opportunities to establish a strong entrance and exit to Westbank Centre," municipal planner Hailey Rilkoff writes in a report to be considered Wednesday by the city's advisory planning commission.
"Based on the proximity to Westbank's agricultural lands, the plan envisions the property as a food and agricultural destination," Rilkoff says.
Vehicle sales are a more appropriate use for "auto-oriented commercial development in the Westbank First Nation jurisdiction," Rilkoff suggests, referring to the City of West Kelowna's neighbour.
But she also acknowledges the existing Highway 97 couplet through Westbank, with southbound traffic on Main Street and northbound traffic on Dobbin Road, presents an ongoing challenge for the city to make it more enticing to pedestrians.
Whatever members of the advisory planning commission make of the request for another three-year temporary use permit, the final decision will be made by city councillors at a future meeting.