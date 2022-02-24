Three companies from outside the Valley are among the six finalists for a $125,000 business boost promoted by Accelerate Okanagan.
Thirty-two investors have contributed to the prize, which will be awarded to representatives of the firm that shows the most commercial promise during the OKGN Angel Summit on March 16.
“There are companies from across B.C., representing a wide variety of industries,” states a release from Accelerate Okanagan, a non-profit that supports the local tech sector.
“We have founders working to improve things like waste reduction, athlete-to-coach communication, and automations in cannabis production,” the release says.
Since 2019, the OKGN Angel Summit has directed more than $4 million into start-ups and helped in the training of more than 140 Canadian entrepreneurs, Accelerate Okanagan says.
Winnowed down from a larger field of initial applicants through successive interviews with the investor/judges over a period of 10 weeks, representatives of the contest’s six remaining companies will make their final five-minute pitch for the $125,000 prize at the March 16 event.
The three Okanagan contenders are: Kelowna-based The Rogerie, which makes products from recycled plastics; Vernon-based Think Tank Automations, which produces equipment for cannabis producers; and Armilla, a Salmon Arm firm that’s working to provide better on-field communication between professional athletes and coaches.
The in-person event runs from 4 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Tickets are free for Accelerate Okanagan members and students but cost $28.92 for others. See okgnangelsummit.com for more information and tickets.