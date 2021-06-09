Trash talk dominated when politicians from Kelowna and West Kelowna got together Tuesday.
Representatives from the Kelowna-based regional district told West Kelowna councillors they got good value for their taxdollars.
The regional district provides 25 services to West Kelowna, including 911, dog control, economic development, and Crimestoppers. For these services, the average West Kelowna homeowner pays the regional district $210 in taxes annually.
"I think it's good value for money, if you look at all the services we provide," regional district administrator Brian Reardon said.
Coun. Jason Frieson complained that tipping fees at West Kelowna's transfer station, from which garbage is hauled to the Glenmore dump, keep going up and the list of prohibited items always gets longer.
Reardon said that was "a good question" and blamed the provincial government for "always changing the goalposts" by expanding the regulations that will have to be followed for the long-term monitoring of the now-closed Westbank dump.
The regional district might have to environmentally monitor the old dump for 100 years, Reardon said, suggesting the unforeseen expense is one reason why tipping fees are always rising.
"There are additional costs that we hadn't anticipated years ago," Reardon said.
On another matter, Coun. Rick De Jong wondered why biosolids from West Kelowna's sewage treatment plant are trucked to Alberta for disposal.
"That isn't exactly what I would call a green approach," De Jong said, referencing the considerable trucking costs and GHG emissions produced by the long journeys.
Reardon said the regional district is always looking for more economical and nearer-to-hand ways to dispose of biosolids, which are the solid matter left over after the processing of human waste at treatment plants.
He acknowledged there was a proposal to develop a new biosolids processing facility east of Peachland at the old Brenda Mine site, but he suggested that project was a long way from gaining regulatory approval.
"It's early days, and there are a lot of environmental concerns," Reardon said of the proposal.
Asked about the lifespan of the Glenmore dump, Kelowna city councillor Gail Given said it was between 80 and 100 years. She noted that the City of Kelowna had recently approved a dump management plan that allows the landfill to rise higher than once envisioned.
"So it won't be a hole in the ground anymore," Given said. "It'll be a mountain."