Pandosy waterfront park finally coming together

After decades of discussion, debate and delay, the so-named Pandosy Waterfront Park is finally coming together, thanks in part to $1.14 million in provincial and federal grants to help create “the premier paddle craft destination on Okanagan Lake.”
“These grants will help contribute to the Imagine Kelowna vision to create great public spaces that bring people together and support an increase in tourism to the region by providing a unique paddling experience for people of all ages and abilities,” said Michelle Kam, grants and special projects manager from the Partnerships Office in a report going to city council on Monday.
A grant of $390,925 from the Provincial Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure program will pay for an elevated-pier timber public structure, architectural pier handrail and paddle buoys.
The $750,000 grant from the Federal Canada Community Revitalization Fund will fund accessibility and inclusivity features including an accessible floating dock and kayak launch, accessible paddle and foot-wash station, pedestrian lighting, accessible wayfinding signage and accessible picnic tables, she said.
These projects comprise phase two of the city’s newest park.
The $3.85-million first phase included a new plaza entrance off Cedar Avenue with basketball hoops, a new parking lot, pathways and boardwalk, a misting park, seating and picnic areas and an urban beach.
The third phase includes construction of a new Kelowna Paddle Centre by the non-profit society within five years. Foreshore protection work will prevent further erosion of the shoreline in front of the centre. Total cost: $6.57 million.
However, swimming won’t be pleasant and permanent washrooms won’t be available until the centre is built, the report says. “The bay is both shallow and quite weedy, so not suitable for swimming or motor boats,” said a city news release from March 2022 that marked the start of the park’s construction.
That calm and shallow water is popular with paddleboarders and kayakers.
Temporary washrooms will be provided when the park opens next spring.
Located at the corner of Abbott Street and Cedar Avenue in the South Pandosy neighbourhood, the park was first envisioned more than 30 years ago with early plans to include a boutique hotel and other developments.
Originally known as Cedar Avenue Park, plans for its construction in the South Pandosy town centre have been on the books since the 1980s when the city began purchasing a series of adjoining waterfront homes.
The project was put on hold in 2011 before being resurrected three years later. In 2017, the KLO Neighbourhood Association, frustrated over the lack of progress, even suggested it would try and raise $1.7 million to get construction started.
The first phase of construction was not originally scheduled until 2027 but the new park was fast-tracked once the city began collecting a new fee from developers specifically for the construction of parks.