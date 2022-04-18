Kelowna-area school trustees will grapple Wednesday with proposals to reduce system costs by $3.3 million.
Options for consideration include increasing the per-student school busing fee by $50, expanding the number of foreign students who pay high tuition fees, adjusting class sizes, and reducing some administration costs.
There’s also a proposal to develop relationships with the private sector for sponsorships or donations, though such a move would require a change to current policies that bar such arrangements.
The provincial government is providing the same per-pupil grant in 2022-23 as was given to the district this year, Central Okanagan Public Schools superintendent Kevin Kaardal says.
As a result, the district will have to find ways to deal with “unfunded inflationary costs” in many aspects of the budget, Kaardal says.
“The district anticipates a $3.3 million budget pressure for the 2022/2023 annual budget bylaw,” he says in a report going to trustees.
There are just over 24,000 students in Kelowna-area public schools, and the system has 4,050 full- and part-time staff.
This year’s total budget for the local public school system is $254.8 million, 95% of which comes from the provincial government. Almost 90% of local spending goes toward staff salaries and benefits.
Compared to other school districts, Central Okanagan Public Schools allocates slightly more of its budget to teacher salaries and other instructional costs and slightly less on administration, the report to trustees states.