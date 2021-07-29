The empty lifeguard chair at a Peachland beach this week symbolized the Central Okanagan's continuing challenge with COVID-19.
One of the lifeguards tested positive on Tuesday and not all of the other eight were available for work because of contract tracing, town officials say.
"We expect to have lifeguarding service back to normal on Friday," said Cheryl Wiebe, the town's director of community services.
Greater Kelowna's relatively low COVID-19 vaccination rate, and the fact the area has been accounting for about half of all new COVID-19 cases in recent days, has led to reimposition of an indoor mask mandate. It's the only area of the province where people are once again required to wear face coverings while inside public spaces.
Vaccination rates in the Central Okanagan are creeping up but they're still below the provincial average, new data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control indicates.
All seven regions within the greater Kelowna area where COVID-19 vaccination rates are monitored showed a slight increase in the past week.
For example, the rate in Okanagan Mission rose from 80% to 81%; Rutland's rate rose from 70 to 71%; and Lake Country's rate climbed from 71 to 73%.
These figures reflect the percentage of adults who have received at least one dose of vaccine. Across B.C., the average is almost 82%.
Health Minister Adrian Dix has not said what conditions need to be achieved for the renewed mask mandate to be lifted in greater Kelowna, but he indicated a threshold of 80% would be considered significant.
Of the 204 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed Thursday in B.C., 107 of them were in the Interior Health region.
Of the province's 1,055 active cases of COVID-19, 60% of them are in the IH region, which accounts for just 15% of B.C.'s population.
Fifty-one people are being treated for the disease in hospital, with the others recovering at home in self-isolation.
Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said earlier this week there was particular concern about the relatively low rates of vaccination among people aged 20 to 40.
Swim Bay on Beach Avenue in Peachland is the only beach in the Okanagan watched over by lifeguards. They are generally college-age students, on duty every day from 12:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. until just before Labour Day, when they typically return to college or university.