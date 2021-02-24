The RCMP’s major crimes unit continues to investigate the disappearance of a North Okanagan woman five years ago.
Caitlin Brandy Potts was last heard from on Feb. 22, 2016. Originally considered a missing person’s case, investigators eventually determined criminality was involved.
Potts, from Enderby, was 27 at the time.
“Over the past five years, major crime investigators have received, analyzed and investigated 25 public tips and pursued hundreds of investigative leads in the case,” said Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon, operations officer of the BC RCMP Major Crime Section, in a news release.
“Although Caitlin has not been found yet, the Southeast District Major Crime Unit remains committed to finding out what has happened to Caitlin so that we can provide answers to her friends, family and loved ones,” said Wijayakoon.
The Major Crime team met recently with Caitlin’s mother, Priscilla Potts, who renewed her plea for information surrounding the disappearance of her daughter.
Her message can be found at nimbus.clet.ca/index.php/s/xpZBgDktYe4rTtT.
Anyone with information can call the Southeast District Major Crime Unit information line at 1-877-987-8477, or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Staff