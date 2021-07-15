Millions of dollars in government funds will flow into the Okanagan for local infrastructure projects.
More than half of the $6 million earmarked for the Valley will bolster access to the Okanagan Rail Trail.
In a joint virtual news conference Thursday afternoon, the federal and provincial government announced a total of about $24.5 million in investments for 27 projects throughout the Thompson-Okanagan and Kootenay regions.
“I must say, I was going through the list of projects, they are remarkable. They are going to be transformative to a number of communities,” said federal Liberal MP Andy Fillmore, who is parliamentary secretary for infrastructure and communities.
Fillmore said the projects are in response to a growing demand for recreation and the use of outdoor spaces. They’ll help to protect the environment as well as upgrade community infrastructure.
About half of the projects promote active transportation and outdoor activities, such as extending cycling and walking paths.
The largest investment in the Okanagan will go to Kelowna, with an investment of nearly $2.5 million for a multi-use pathway from the Okanagan Rail Trail to the Houghton Active Transportation Corridor in Rutland.
There are seven other Okanagan projects receiving investments worth a total of about $3.5 million. They are:
— $455,000 to complete 1.7 kilometres of the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail connection between Splatsin and Enderby
— $660,000 for improvements to Bottom Wood Lake Road in Lake Country, completing the north-south pathway corridor to connect Okanagan Indian Band lands to the Okanagan Rail Trail
— $975,000 for the Shannon Lake Active Transportation Corridor in West Kelowna, which will create more pathways from residential areas to the downtown core
— $220,000 to expand and upgrade public washrooms in Oliver’s Lions Park
— $175,000 to renovate the daycare at Inkameep Preschool Day Care on Osoyoos Indian Band land
— $470,000 to renovate the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen building
— $470,000 to mitigate erosion by reconstructing the stone embankment at Lakeshore Drive in Summerland
The funding comes through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program’s new COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream.
B.C. Minister of Municipal Affairs Josie Osborne said investment in infrastructure is at its core an investment in people, adding these investments will improve the lives of those who live in the region.
“We’ve learned an incredible amount of things during the pandemic,” she said. “One thing that has become so abundantly clear is that we really need to support communities in every way that we can to keep them strong and healthy and resilient.”
Of the funding, about $20.8 million will come from the federal government with the remaining $3.7 million from the province. The cash is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups.