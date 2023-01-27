Quietly, behind the scenes, the owner of Canadian Tire in Kelowna has spearheaded a major expansion at the former Costco warehouse property.
Rumours circulated at the Highway 97 store for months but was only confirmed to employees on Thursday, the day after a development permit application for a retail store, warehouse and automotive service centre was submitted to the city’s planning department.
Drawings and fact sheets, but no detailed explanation, indicate the 135,00-square foot Costco warehouse at the intersection of Highways 97 and 33 would be expanded to 208,974 square feet (building functional area), including a 107,333-square-foot retail space, a 76,721-square-foot warehouse, 25,683-square-foot garden centre, 14,734-square-foot service centre and 6,070-square-foot offices on the 7.5-acre site.
The application by consulting firm McElhanney Ltd. said it would also have 398 parking spaces, plus eight short-term and 32 long-term bicycle parking spots.
The current location at Highway 97 and Leckie Road, its home for many decades, has a total of 83,000 square feet.
After the new 167,177-square-foot Costco opened on Feb. 17, 2022, the former location built in 1991 was sold in April of last year for $31.2 million to Victor Projects, a local development company.
The future of the Canadian Tire gas bar remains uncertain but the Costco gas bar is located a block away from its new warehouse at 2125 Baron Rd. Drawings show the existing Chevron gas station on Highways 97 and 33.
Both city council and the Ministry of Transportation must approve the proposal.
Typically, the planning department review of a development permit application – without a rezoning or variances – takes several months, said city planner Mark Tanner.
“I think they’ve put quite a bit of work into their plans so they’re just finally ready to submit at this point,” he said.