The Kelowna neighbourhood of Rutland has a high number of COVID-19 cases and a low rate of vaccination, health officials say.
A similar situation exists in the town of Summerland.
So efforts will be made to increase vaccinations in both Rutland and Summerland by offering more appointments at clinics and increasing doses available through pharmacies.
"When we looked at the data, it looked like Rutland had one of the lowest immunization rates in the region, and then also, they had one of the highest infection rates," Dr. Albert de Villiers, Interior Health's chief medical officer, said Friday.
A decision to target Rutland and Summerland for more vaccinations was made Thursday, de Villiers said.
"We're still in the planning stages as to how exactly we are going to roll this out," he said. "Some of the options are that we can add some extra clinic appointments and also working with the B.C. Pharmacy Association to see if we can get some of the pharmacies in Rutland up and running as well to get people the AstraZeneca vaccine."
Rutland and Summerland are among35 "high transmission communities" where extra doses of COVID-19 will be made available. To get a vaccine, people over 30 will need to produce identification showing their address includes either a Rutland or Summerland postal code.
The only other high transmission community in the Interior where extra vaccines will be made available is Golden. In that community, shots will be given to people 18 and up.
Though Rutland has no specific city-recognized borders, municipal officials have said in the past the community has about 30,000 residents, or approximately one-quarter of Kelowna's population.
Summerland's population is about 12,000.