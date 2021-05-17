British Columbians should stay put this Victoria Day long weekend so travel options are more likely this summer, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says.
All current public health orders and advisories against non-essential travel due to COVID-19 will remain in place through the coming long weekend, Henry said Monday.
"I know that for many people the May long weekend is often the unofficial kick-off to summer. And I know that we are all looking forward to this summer being different," Henry said.
"But we are not yet ready to make any changes to our current provincial health orders this week," she said. "This means, this long weekend, it is important for all of us to stay the course, stay local, stay small, and remembering to use all of our protective measures even as more and more of us are immunized."
About 450 people a day are currently testing positive for COVID-19, a number that shows the virus is still a significant health concern in B.C., Henry said.
But she said infection and vaccination levels will be reviewed this week with a view to modifying the public health orders in the weeks ahead. "There is a plan that we will be presenting to you," she said.
Between Friday and Monday, 1,360 people - including 126 in the Interior Health region- tested positive for COVID-19.
There are now 5,021 active cases in the province, with 350 people being treated in hospital, 132 of whom are in critical care.
Fourteen more deaths were recorded, making the total 1,648 since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020. Of the latest deaths, 12 were people over age 60, one was a person in their '40s, and was in their '50s.
Across B.C., 2.5 million people have been vaccinated against COVID-19, a number that is equal to 55% of all adults over 18.