An Okanagan-based hunting group has some suggestions it thinks would help stop recent coyote and cougar attacks in B.C.
Hunters for BC – Interior Chapter of the Safari Club International says in a news release “poor or non-existent predator management in BC is the leading cause of these attacks.”
“Managing for predators on our landscape requires not only a change in how we manage for them, but a wholesale change in how we look after and manage for their prey,” said president Robin Unrau, president of Hunters for BC.
The group recommends setting desired population levels for predators and prey, including hunters in efforts to reduce predator numbers, ensuring “open hunting seasons for all predators where populations numbers support a harvest,” and promoting hunting as a legitimate part of wildlife management.