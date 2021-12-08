Keeping track of COVID-19 case rates in the Okanagan is something akin to following a game of whack-a-mole.
When infection numbers decline in one community, they spike up in another. And drops in some areas can be followed by rising infections a few neighborhoods away.
The disease is currently spreading the fastest in Lake Country, which has a rate 34 cases per 100,000 of population, according to new data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. That’s by far the Valley’s highest rate, considerably above the 21 cases per 100,000 of population in Armstrong/Spallumcheen.
Conversely, the case rate is down sharply in both Summerland the Okanagan Mission area of Kelowna, both of which were experiencing relatively fast disease transmission levels last week.
In Summerland, the rate dropped from 24 cases per 100,000 of population to four cases per 100,000 of population. And in Okanagan Mission, the rate dropped by more than half to seven cases per 100,000 of population.
Meanwhile, there has been little upward progress in COVID-19 vaccination rates recently in the seven sub-regions of the Central Okanagan that are tracked by the BC CDC.
Glenmore still has the highest vaccination rate among those 12 and older, at 93%. That’s up just one point from early November. The rates are 85% in Rutland and Lake Country, also up one point.
The lowest local vaccination rates are in the unincorporated areas in the Central Okanagan and Peachland, at 83%, up two points from early November.