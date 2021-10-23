While a B.C. government proposal to begin charging $25 for routine freedom of information requests generated howls of protest this week, that fee could be a “red herring” meant to distract from other planned changes to the landmark legislation, says Penticton MLA Dan Ashton.
The NDP government on Monday tabled Bill 22, which would making sweeping changes to the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act, which received its last major update in 2011.
Included in the proposed amendments is one that would allow the government to charge for FOI requests, which currently cost nothing if they take less than three hours to answer. Government officials have suggested $25 would be a reasonable starting point to match Alberta.
But that barely scratches the surface of Bill 22, which would also: exclude the Premier’s Office from FOI requests, expand powers to ignore requests deemed to be frivolous or repetitive, eliminate requirements for personal information to be stored on servers in Canada, and remove independent oversight of data-linking initiatives through which government officials can build profiles of citizens.
“It’s not just the fee – the ministries and the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner have ways to address those fees already. To me, that’s a red herring,” said Ashton, a member of the Opposition BC Liberals.
“It’s legislation that, in my opinion, is being substantially changed and I think the focus is wrongly being put on the fee structure, where the focus should be on what the government is changing in the legislation.”
Ashton’s concerns are shared by Michael McEvoy, B.C.’s information and privacy commissioner, who took the unusual step of publicly issuing a scathing seven-page letter that outlines the many ways in which Bill 22 represents “a step backward” for the province.
Of primary concern to McEvoy is that the mechanics of many of the changes will only be fleshed out in regulations after Bill 22 is approved.
While noting the government isn’t obligated to release those regulations for public comment, McEvoy urged it to do so anyway.
“The issues at stake — particularly respecting the data residency amendments – are too important, and meaningful debate depends on everyone knowing what is intended,” wrote McEvoy.
The commissioner struck a similar tone on the issue of FOI fees.
“Application fees pose a real barrier for many who seek information that should be readily available to the public,” wrote McEvoy.
“I am unable to understand how this amendment improves accountability and transparency when it comes to public bodies that operate in a free and democratic society.”
Ashton is of a similar mind.
“As an elected official in municipal, regional and provincial politics, I can tell you press releases are something governments put out to tell everybody about the good their doing,” he said.
“Freedom of information requests tell the citizens what the governments are doing wrong, and that is important and that right should never be taken away from any citizen.”