Wednesday marked the halfway point for 26 teenagers from Osoyoos to Salmon Arm in the Okanagan Valley who are attending an intense program at the Vernon Military Camp.
The Jean Minguy Memorial Youth Academy is designed to give the cadets a taste of what they would encounter if they joined the RCMP and undertook training in Regina.
“They are strangers when the come here, and then we work on team building and problem solving,” said Const. Neil Horne, officer in charge of the program. “Some of them will go one to join, but others are interested in other aspects of either law or conservation,” he said.
After checking in on Sunday, the cadets received their uniforms and necessary kit for the week and were given a bed-making demonstration before being assigned to their barracks. Const. Chris Terleski said that bed making, note taking and drill are all expected to be done to a high standard. “It’s a matter of doing it right the first time,” he said as he showed members of the media some beds that didn’t meet that standard.
Real training began early Monday morning with an hour of fitness at 6 am. After breakfast at the Schubert Centre, which is providing two meals a day, they were officially welcomed Vernon RCMP Supt. Shawna Baher and a member of the Okanagan First Nation.
The morning was spent in the classroom, learning about RCMP regimental history, principles of law and the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
In the afternoon, the cadets travelled to Paddlewheel Park where they went paddling with Special Const. Rolly Williams of West Kelowna. After dinner, the cadets took part in team-building exercises.
On Tuesday, the cadets marched to Dieppe Parade Square where they met Jason Shaw of Kelowna, one of the pilots of the E Division Pilot Air Services unit who explained the many services the unit provides.
In the afternoon, the cadets were taught identification techniques, interviewing skills and watched a handcuffing demonstration.
Wednesday included a presentation by Sgt. Brenda Winpenny of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit and classroom work on how to draft notes for court. Later in the afternoon, cadets took part in personal defence techniques.
As the week nears a close, a number of guest presenters will give the students a closer look at various specialized units within the RCMP, such as police dog services, the underwater recovery team, Indigenous policing services, emergency response team, forensic identification services and others.
The academy is a collaboration between the Vernon School District and the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP detachment.