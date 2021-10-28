New infections of COVID-19 and deaths due to the disease are on the rise again in B.C.
Between Wednesday and Thursday, 758 new cases were confirmed across the province, considerably above the most recent seven-day rolling daily average of less than 600 cases.
Interior Health reported 108 new cases on Thursday. That was lower than the new cases reported in Fraser Health (329), Northern Health (133), and Island Health (114).
Also between Wednesday and Thursday, there were 10 more deaths due to the disease, including four in Interior Health, for a total of 2,147 since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020.
Many of the recent deaths have been among people aged 70 and older, and who have been double vaccinated against COVID-19, provincial health officer Bonnie Henry says.
Despite their vaccination status, older people in care may nevertheless have weakened immune systems and other health problems that make them susceptible to COVID-19, Henry said.
There are 33 ongoing outbreaks at care homes around the province, including a months-long one at Cottonwoods on Ethel Street in Kelowna.