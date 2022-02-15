Another mid-rise building is proposed for the fast-developing Clement Avenue corridor in Kelowna’s downtown north end.
City planners have received an application for a five-storey project with seven ground-floor townhomes and 69 condominium units in the 600 block of Clement.
Dubbed ‘The Savoy on Clement’, the developer says the project would bring some big-city architectural styling to Kelowna.
“Both the townhomes and the multi-family units will be creatively expressed, evoking a sense of classic contemporary B.C. architecture and style found in the neighbourhoods of many of British Columbia’s largest cities,” architect Mark Aquilon writes in the application.
The site is close to downtown and recreational amenities like Okanagan Lake and Knox Mountain Park, Aquilon says, and the building will have extra parking for bicycles and charging stations for e-bikes.
“If ever there was a building that could eliminate our dependence on the car, this is it,” Aquilon states