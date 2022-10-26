Big White has been voted the fourth best ski resort in North America by the readers of the magazine Conde Nast Traveller.
The top three resorts were Whistler-Blackcomb, and Snowmass and Aspen Mountain, both in Colorado.
Big White was also the second best Canadian ski resort, after Whistler.
“It’s an incredible accomplishment, especially after two seasons operating amidst a worldwide pandemic, for Big White Ski Resort to be recognized as one of the best resorts globally,” Michael J. Ballingall, the resort’s senior vice-president, said in a Wednesday release.
“And it’s an accomplishment we really couldn’t have achieved without the dedicated team that keeps the resort running, our loyal season pass holders and locals, and the guests who visit us year after year because they truly love the resort,” Ballingall said.
Big White got an overall score of 87.42, less than one point behind Whistler-Blackcomb, and up seven points from last year’s score of 80.3. The scores are percentages that reflect overall average levels of satisfaction.
Conde Nast Traveller has a print readership of five million a month, and 16 million unique monthly visitors to its digital platforms. It has produced ‘Readers’ Choice Awards’ for hotels, resorts, cities, and spas for 35 years.