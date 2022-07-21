Kelowna’s decision to start charging businesses to use municipal boat launches has prompted 12 firms to seek other locations to put their vessels into Okanagan Lake.
But 20 firms have either already complied with the new regulations or are expected to do so soon, earning the city about $140,000 in fees.
“The city’s commercial boat launch program as implemented for the 2022 boating season has proven highly successful, alleviating commercial demand for limited launching capacity at the Cook Road and Water Street boat launches while at the same time raising $140,000 in non-taxation revenue,” reads part of a staff report going to council on Monday.
The revenue, minus the $20,000 it cost to implement and enforce the new user-fees for businesses that use the boat launches, will be directed toward what are said to be badly needed upgrades at the two facilities.
Individuals who put their own vessels into Okanagan Lake using the boat launches do not have to pay a fee.
Since the fees were implemented, commercial use of the boat launches has decreased by about 30%, city officials estimate, making it easier and less time-consuming for individuals to use the facilities.