West Kelowna needs its own economic development commission, city councillors will hear Tuesday.
The proposed agency would also work to support economic progress in neighbouring Westside communities, city officials say.
“This would also consider economic development strategies across the Greater Westside with our good neighbour Westbank First Nation and the District of Peachland, in conjunction with other levels of government and agencies that lead and support economic development,” reads part of a staff report to council from city manager Paul Gipps.
A consultant, Allan Neilson, was recently engaged by the city to examine the feasiblity of creating a Westside economic development agency, separate from the long-established Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission, based in Kelowna.
Neilsen says the idea is supported by many in the Westside business community, as evidenced by feedback from 15 interviews and two workshops, and that further study is warranted.
Reasons given for establishing a new city-owned but arm’s length economic development commission include its ability “act quickly” to pursue opportunities, ensure confidentiality of potential investors considering doing business in West Kelowna, and focusing on a strategy that “truly reflects” West Kelowna’s interested.
If council on Tuesday gives preliminary approval to the plan, a future report would contain more details, such as the commission’s potential budget and specific objectives.