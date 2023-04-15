Cancer doctor offers cautionary tale

An oncologist at B.C. Cancer in Kelowna is urging people to test their homes for the presence of an invisible killer that could have cost him his life.
Dr. Kong Khoo was diagnosed with stage one lung cancer in 2020. The culprit was high levels of radon gas in his West Kelowna home.
“I’ve been treating cancer for decades,” said Khoo. “I think prevention is the most efficient and cost-effective way of dealing with cancer.”
By sharing his story, Khoo hopes people will recognize radon is a problem, particularly in the Interior.
“We are a radon hotspot,” he said. “It’s easy to see if your home or you are at risk. If you are, there are many strategies to try to solve it.”
Radon is a naturally-occurring, colourless, odourless, radioactive gas that is released when uranium breaks down in soil and rocks.
Due to geological factors, many areas in the Interior have naturally higher surface levels of radon than others. Outdoors, the gas gets diluted and isn’t harmful; however, radon can enter a home anywhere the house is in contact with the ground, including cracks in foundation walls and floor slabs, gaps around service pipes and window casements.
Radon can build up indoors and over time can cause lung cancer.
According to Health Canada, long-term exposure to radon is the number one cause of lung cancer in non-smokers. It is estimated 16 per cent of lung cancers are related to radon exposure, resulting in more than 3,000 lung cancer deaths in Canada each year.
Khoo’s message is to measure for radon and mitigate the risk if necessary.
“You can’t deal with something you can’t see,” he said.
In March 2020, Khoo had a CAT scan for an unrelated health issue which revealed a two-centimetre growth in the right lower lobe of his lung.
After Khoo had half of his right lung removed in October 2020, the pathology report confirmed the growth was lung cancer.
“My initial reaction was ‘Darn, it’s radon,’” Khoo said, noting he didn’t have any other risk factors for lung cancer.
Although Khoo treats cancer and has treated lung cancer it never occurred to him even during house renovations to measure radon.
“I did realize that the Southern Interior including West Kelowna where I live has really been a hot spot,” he said.
Khoo said he is grateful his cancer was found early, especially since he had been entirely asymptomatic.
If not for the scan, Khoo would have presented with more advanced cancer several years down the road and the picture would be a lot less rosy.
While there are various methods of measuring radon, Khoo ordered a meter online that connected to his smart phone and could measure radon levels every 10 minutes.
According to Health Canada recommendations, if radon levels are above 200 becquerels per cubic metre, mitigation to lower levels should be done within two years and within one year.
Khoo’s home had levels between 400 and 600, well beyond the 200 Bq/m3 guideline.
He opened the windows in his home that winter and was able to bring the levels down on a consistent basis.
Khoo then brought in a radon professional, who confirmed that radon levels were high, recommended radon mitigation changes and implemented them.
Most of the time, Khoo said radon is coming into the basement through cracks in the foundation.
Turning on a bathroom or kitchen fan creates negative pressure in the house and can actually draw radon inside, particularly in the winter when all the windows are closed.
The remediation work was done by summer 2021 and Khoo is measuring average radon levels under 20 Bq/m3.
The Central Okanagan Regional District has been offering free radon tests to residents in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country, Peachland, Westbank First Nation as part of the 100 Radon Test Kit Challenge, a program from Take Action on Radon, a national initiative funded by Health Canada to raise awareness on radon across Canada.
Results from the kits for the winters of 2020 and 2021 locally showed 51 per cent of the 257 participating households in Lake Country had levels above Health Canada’s 200 Bq/m³ guideline, as well as 41 per cent of the 77 participating houses in Peachland, 38 per cent of 245 houses in West Kelowna, 22 per cent of the 627 Kelowna houses and 19 percent of the 37 houses on the Westbank First Nation.
People can buy a do-it-yourself radon detection kit online through takeactiononradon.ca.
Digital radon detectors can also be borrowed from the Okanagan Regional Library.
“Radon is not a choice,” Khoo said. “It’s not like smoking. It’s an invisible gas and you can only know about it if you measure it.”