Dick Gunoff, a veteran of the Second World War who helped maintain post-war links between Kelowna and Veendam, Holland, has died.
He was 95.
During the nearly 60 years Gunoff lived in Kelowna, his jobs included a long career in cable TV management, working as the regional coroner, and a command role with the BC Dragoons militia unit.
Gunoff joined the Canadian military in 1944, when he was 17, and was held back from overseas deployment. He was in the reserve army from 1953 until 1983.
In 1971, Gunoff helped organize the first large-scale visit of members of the BC Dragoons to the Dutch town of Veendam, which they had liberated from the Germans toward the end of the war.
On that trip, as an expression of the Dutch people's gratitude for the efforts of Canadian troops to liberate their country, Gunoff was invited to meet Queen Juliana.
As a princess, she had been sent with her husband to Canada during the war to escape the Nazis.
"I was a little nervous to meet the Queen," Gunoff recalled during an interview on another trip to Holland, in 2015. "But she put everyone at ease. She was very interested to talk to us about the old days and her family's connection to Canada."
About 900 men, most from the Okanagan, served with the Dragoons, then a tank regiment, during the Second World War. During combat in Italy and Holland, 99 of the men were killed and 213 were injured.
On the 2015 trip, Gunoff was also overcome with emotion as he toured well-tended cemeteries where Canadians had died in Holland and told his hosts: “I want to thank you very much for taking care of our veterans in the graveyards.”
Gunoff died Nov. 14. He had been diagnosed with COVID-19 last year.