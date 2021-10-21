Tourists to Kelowna should keep paying a three percent hotel room tax for another five years, city council will hear Monday.
Most owners of local hotels and motels support continuation of the tax, which is used to help fund Tourism Kelowna and provide affordable housing, city officials say.
"Renewal of the (tax) is essential to continued success in promotion of Kelowna and area as a destination," states a staff report to council.
The general hotel and motel tax raked in $3.1 million in 2019 but dropped to $2 million last year as the tourism sector was battered by COVID-19. Projected revenues this year are $2.6 million.
All this money goes directly to Tourism Kelowna, accounting for two-thirds of its annual budget. Tourism Kelowna also gets a direct city grant of $344,000.
In 2019, the city also began collecting a three percent tax on all online accommodation bookings made through platforms such as Airbnb and VRBO. That year, revenues were $470,000 but they also dropped in 2020, to $379,000.
All this money is earmarked by the city for use on initiatives that support affordable housing, such as the purchase of land for new buildings funded by the provincial and/or federal governments.
Provincial law requires the city to renew the hotel and motel tax every five years after getting the consent of at least 51% of providers who, collectively, offer at least 51% of all available units.
A recent survey of accommodation providers, done by Tourism Kelowna, found 58% of providers, who collectively own 77% of all available units, support continuation of the tax, city officials say.
By 2023, Tourism Kelowna hopes, visitor counts to Kelowna will return to pre-pandemic levels and tourists will be spending more than ever before.