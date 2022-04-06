The provincial government wants public input on whether and where pot consumption should be allowed at businesses and special events.
A month-long consultation process on ‘cannabis consumption spaces’ is now underway.
“We have heard from cannabis businesses that consumption spaces could provide an opportunity for the sector to become more economically viable and could better meet the interests of people who use cannabis,” Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said in a Wednesday release.
“At the same time, others have raised public health and safety concerns, which will need to be carefully weighed,” he said.
‘Cannabis consumption space’ is a term for a business or special event that provides cannabis for on-site sale and use. Examples would include cafes, lounges, concerts or festivals, ticketed events, and spas.
Even if such spaces are eventually approved, indoor smoking and vaping would continue to be prohibited, the government says, in line with health regulations on tobacco smoking.
As of last December, there were 426 licensed pot shops in B.C., including 18 in Kelowna, five in West Kelowna, two in Lake Country, and one in Peachland.
One-third of British Columbians 19 and over used cannabis in the past year, the government says. A comprehensive government-sponsored survey, involving 25,000 participants, was conducted last year with results to be published this spring.
To provide input on ‘cannabis consumption spaces’, see engage.gov.bc.ca
Submissions can be made until May 8.