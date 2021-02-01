Housing

Two City of Kelowna councillors expressed reservations about the look of this new housing project, for the corner of Laurier Avenue and Ethel Street in the central core. They described it as common-looking and unlikely to hold much appeal in years to come.

 City of Kelowna

A new three-storey townhouse project in central Kelowna isn't much to look at, some city councillors say.

Council on Monday approved a form and character permit for the project at the south-east corner of Laurier Avenue and Ethel Street. But two councillors had misgivings about the project, which will have six homes.

"I'm not certain this is going to stand the test of time in the next 20 years," said Coun. Brad Sieben, who said it was a "very common" design elsewhere in Kelowna that he found unappealing.

Coun. Mohini Singh shared Sieben's concerns, but noted the possible downside of encouraging developers to embrace different building styles.

"If we ask for more, then the cost of the development goes up," Singh said.

 
 