A new three-storey townhouse project in central Kelowna isn't much to look at, some city councillors say.
Council on Monday approved a form and character permit for the project at the south-east corner of Laurier Avenue and Ethel Street. But two councillors had misgivings about the project, which will have six homes.
"I'm not certain this is going to stand the test of time in the next 20 years," said Coun. Brad Sieben, who said it was a "very common" design elsewhere in Kelowna that he found unappealing.
Coun. Mohini Singh shared Sieben's concerns, but noted the possible downside of encouraging developers to embrace different building styles.
"If we ask for more, then the cost of the development goes up," Singh said.