Future builders of carriage homes in Kelowna face an almost tenfold increase in fees they have to pay to the city.
A rise in development cost charges for carriage homes from $2,500 to $22,419 for most areas of Kelowna is proposed in a report going to city council on Monday. The new DCC would be even in the McKinley/University area and in the Southwest Mission.
Municipal officials say the much higher fees come at the direction of the provincial government, which claims the existing DCC is too low. The $2,500 rate for carriage homes was set by council in 2008.
“The current practice was flagged by the (government) as an area that needed to be amended because it provided a specific land use subsidy which is not permitted, as any subsidy must be applied evenly for all land uses,” the report to council states.
Development cost charges are fees collected by the city from builders to offset the economic impact of population growth, with the money going toward such things as new roads, parks, and water lines.
Carriage homes are stand-alone structures usually built in the backyard of an existing home. People who install secondary suites in their residence don’t have to pay a DCC if the construction value is less than $50,000.
Other DCCs are proposed to rise by an average of 13 percent, with the city saying the increase is necessary because of inflation and in particular the rising cost of construction.