Extraterrestrials aren’t that interested in Saskatchewan but spaceships from other worlds regularly buzz over B.C., according to a study of UFO sightings in Canada.
The odds of seeing a UFO anywhere in Canada have been calculated by CasinoSource, a gambling-related website.
The company compared reported information on sightings, as compiled by the U.S.-based National UFO Reporting Centre, since 1989 against the population of all 13 provinces and territories.
Ontario, the country’s most populous province, had the most total UFO sightings, at 2,380, more than twice the number in B.C. (1,151).
Factoring in population, the province where there is said to be the best chance of seeing a UFO is New Brunswick, at 40 to one. B.C. is next at 45 to one, but it’s 330 to one in Saskatchewan.
Those interested in checking out the full report can visit CasinoSource.ca, where the chance of encountering many, many links to gambling sites around the world is 100%. No off-world gambling sites, though.
Not yet.