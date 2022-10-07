Sharp divisions exist between Kelowna-area school trustee candidates on the desirability of continuing to teach students about sexual orientation and gender identity.
Critics of the program say much of the material is not age-appropriate for younger students and that discussion of such topics is better left to families.
But supporters say SOGI 123 is a critical part of making schools an inclusive and safe space for all students and that the material is presented in a thoughtful and sensitive way.
“My own kids are on the LGBTQ spectrum so I’m keenly aware of the importance of students feeling safe, included, and like they belong at school and in their community,” incumbent trustee Wayne Broughton said during an online election forum this week.
“I think every child should be able to see themselves reflected in their education and their educational materials,” Broughton said. “And that includes sexual orientation and gender identity, also the ethnicity and different types of family structures.”
“SOGI is only a hot topic because certain groups keep bringing it up,” candidate Val Johnson said. “I would not change a thing.”
A counter view was offered by incumbent Lee-Anne Tiede, who suggested SOGI 123 should be dropped from schools.
“So I’ve heard from several community members lately that we spend more time talking about sex than academics, and that is a family matter,” Tiede said. “I’ve been hearing from a growing number of parents and students who think there is too much focus on sexuality related topics.
“They are tired and frustrated at the extent to which it is being pushed, in their words not mine,” Tiede said. “Politics and propaganda can wait until children are less vulnerable.”
Candidate Chris Fieber said: “A parent of an 11-year-old boy told me his son is confused about the SOGI program, not about his own sexuality, but because of the diverse information coming his way,” Fieber said.
A new conservative political group, Parents Voice B.C., is trying to take control of the seven-member Kelowna-area school board, running four candidates in the district.
The group says parents should be given more say in school-related decisions but critics say the group is running candidates who are opposed to COVID-19 vaccines and who hold far-right views.
Like Fieber, some Parent Voice BC candidates refuse to be interviewed by the media. During the election debate, Laurie Bowen of West Kelowna said she relied on the organizational support provided by the group, whose general principles she said she shared, but would nevertheless be an independent-minded candidate if elected to the board.
“I’m an incredibly busy person and Parents Voice offered to coach me through my first run at elected office and design and prepare all my campaign materials,” Bowen said.
A slogan of Parents Voice B.C. is ‘Let’s take our schools back’, which was referenced by incumbent trustee Chantelle Desroisiers when she said: “I really hope that we aren’t taking our schools back, we’re taking them forward, because that’s my goal.”
The full 90 minute forum can be watched at this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BgvWA-2yjoM