An Indigenous students scholarship program is waiting to hand out renewable awards of $1,000 to $5,000 to post-secondary students.
Even students who don’t think they’d qualify for the money are urged to apply for the Irving K. Barber BC Scholarship Society’s Indigenous Student awards.
“I’ve been contemplating applying for these awards for four years before I finally did,” said Okanagan College business student Saige Girouard, in a news release. “As a non-status Métis, I’ve always struggled with applying for Indigenous awards and the feeling I felt when I received my congratulatory letter for this award is unparalleled – to be recognized as an Indigenous person with academic success is a huge honour.”
The awards are available to First Nations, Metis and Inuit students.
Girouard will be completing her Bachelor of Business Administration degree with honours, a distinction she credits to the financial freedom the award gave her, allowing her to focus entirely on school.
“We know this awards program makes a real difference in shaping the futures of Indigenous students,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training in a media release issued by the Irving K. Barber Society. “Every year, these funds help break down barriers for Indigenous students.”
“Receiving this award was incredible and could not have come at a better time,” said OC Computer Information Systems student David Tearoe . “Returning to school to switch careers is financially stressful and this award helped me mentally and financially transition to a sustainable, life-long career in my field of choice.”
Applications for the 2021-22 Indigenous Awards will be accepted until 5 p.m. on April 30. Students looking to apply or find more information about the awards can visit the Society’s website, ikbbc.ca.