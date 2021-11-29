Truck traffic resumed along the Hope-Princeton Highway on Monday after an unprecedented two-day shutdown as a proactive measure against possible flooding.
The highway - currently the only road transportation link between the Okanagan and the Lower Mainland - was not damaged during storms that saw 127 mm of rain drench Hope on the weekend.
“While there doesn’t appear to be significant damage, many of the highways that we did pre-emptively close experienced flooding and some have debris and trees down on those routes,” Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said Monday afternoon during a government press conference.
The Hope-Princeton Highway re-opened, to commercial truck traffic and essential travel only, about 1 p.m. on Monday. West of Hope, travel is along Highway 7 as Highway 1 remains closed in the Abbotsford area.
“This provides a vital corridor for the movement of essential goods,” Fleming said. “Starting in Mission, this route, up to Princeton continues to fall under travel orders. It is prioritized for commercial vehicles.”
The province is now in a break between weather systems, Environment Canada meteorologist Armel Castellan said. But toward the end of the week, another atmospheric river now brewing in the Pacific Ocean is expected to reach B.C.
“It will deliver a relatively strong punch similar to what we saw this weekend,” Castellan said. The current forecast is for between 50-100 mm on the South Coast with the highest precipitation levels in the Lower Mainland again expected near Hope.
Wednesday’s forecast high of 15 C for Kelowna is almost 15 degrees above normal for early December. But temperatures are predicted to drop sharply, to barely above freezing with a chance of flurries on the weekend.
The dynamic range of conditions, from heavy rain and warm weather that will melt snow that’s already fallen on mountaintops followed by colder temperatures and the chance of snow, will present challenges across B.C., Castellan said.
“It’s not just a rain event, it’s not just a snow-melting event, it’s also a successive storm event,” he said. “The whole province is bracing for this type of weather.”
If deemed necessary, the government will again order the preliminary closure of highways, Fleming said.