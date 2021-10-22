A $60,000 government-funded study will address issues of "misinformation" said to circulate among disgruntled residents of a largely-rural area in the Central Okanagan.
But the year-long study will not address whether it is feasible or desirable for people who live in the North Westside communities to separate from the Central Okanagan Regional District and create their own municipality.
"The study is not an incorporation study - it will not provide detailed technical or financial information on the impact of municipal incorporation," Jodie Osborne, Minister of Municipal Affairs, writes in a letter to the Kelowna-based regional district.
The study is aimed at engaging the residents of the North Westside to "understand their concerns and interests" with a view to better accommodating them within the regional district's existing governance structure, Osborne says.
It will also consider the area's tax base, business climate, and economic growth trends. "The study will address misinformation and education issues," Osborne says.
Some of the approximately 1,400 people who live in North Westside communities such as Fintry, Westshore Estates, Killiney Beach, La Casa, and Valley of the Sun, believe the Kelowna-based regional district provides poor governance for the taxdollars they pay.
Concerns have also related to turmoil in the fire department and the high price of various infrastructure projects.
Discontent has simmered for years, with more than half of all area residents signing petitions in 2017 asking for a self-government feasibility study.
On the regional board, there have also been divisions on the issue with Kelowna mayor Colin Basran once calling the idea of a governance study for the North Westside "a futile effort that will solve nothing".
Tempers have even flared, as when board chair Gail Given, a City of Kelowna councillor admonished some of her colleagues over their different recollections of a meeting with a former Minister of Municipal Affairs.
"You better not be calling me a liar right here and now, because I am going to lose it," Given replied testily.