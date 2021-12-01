A 105-year-old Kelowna home has only “minor significance” despite being located in the city’s heritage preservation district, municipal planners have been told.
Owners of the property at 1930 Water St. hope to get city council permission to remove the small home and replace it with two houses.
A heritage alteration permit is necessary because the site is within the Abbott Street Heritage Conservation District, which contains more than 300 of Kelowna’s oldest and most architecturally significant homes.
But the property in question is not significant from the aesthetic, cultural, historic, scientific or social perspectives typically used to evaluate conservation values, the owner states in the permit application now being reviewed by city planners.
The modest 1,000 sq.-ft. house was built in 1916 and is a “fair example of a simple Late Vernacular Cottage style”, the application states.
It has only “minor” cultural, scientific, and social significance, the application says. “Any spiritual value is unknown,” the application adds.
The two new houses proposed for the site, a main dwelling and a carriage home, would “respect the historic values” of the neighbourhood, the application states.
The alteration permit, and two building variances needed to construct the two proposed new homes, are being sought by Chriscan Construction. The property sold last year for $640,000, according to BC Assessment.
Houses in the conservation district can be demolished but issuance of the necessary permit depends on a decision of city council. There is as yet no date for when the matter will be discussed by council.
Heritage advocates have expressed concern about the number of older homes being removed from the Abbott Street area. Those requesting demolition approvals have sometimes said the older homes are in poor condition and that it's not feasible to renovate them.