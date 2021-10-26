The third shots are being given now to high-risk populations, among them long-term care residents, Indigenous people, and people over 70 years old.
People in the broader population should begin receiving the booster shot beginning in mid-January. The shots will provide an important extra layer of protection, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said.
"The protection that we get, the immunity that we get from these vaccines, wanes a little bit over time, but it doesn't fall off the cliff. It's not like you're not protected at all," Henry said.
"The (protection) slowly goes down over time," she said. "That's just how the immune system works . . . We know that adding an extra dose can make a difference."
Everyone who received Dose 1 and 2, who wants a booster, will receive it between six to eight months after their Dose 2 vaccination, the government says. The booster shots will once be available from pharmacies across the province, and from other health care providers.
The Moderna (now called Spikevax) and Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccines will be used for the booster shots.
Those who received the AstraZeneca vaccine, no longer being used in B.C., will be offered either Spikevax or Comirnaty for the booster shot. There is a "robust" supply of vaccine on hand to ensure everyone who wants a booster shot can get one, the government says.
Between now and the end of the year, these are the population groups the government says will be able to get the booster shot:
- those who are clinically extremely vulnerable; rural and remote Indigenous communities; residents in long-term care and assisted living; people over 70; long-term home support clients and seniors in independent living; health care workers who had a short interval between Dose 1 and Dose 2
Beginning in January, priority for the booster shots will be as follows: health care workers in acute care and long-term care and assisted living settings; general health care workers; everyone else 12 and older for whom between six and eight months have passed since their second dose.
To receive a booster shot, people must be registered in the government's 'Get Vaccinated' system. Invitations to get the shot when it's a person's turn to do so will come automatically through that system.
No drop-in clinics will be held for booster shots.
Benefits of getting a COVID-19 booster, the government says, are longer protection against the disease, ensuring a strong and quick response from antibodies, keeping infection rates and hospitalizations down, and offering better protection to older and at-risk persons.
Henry said she hoped the effectiveness of the booster shot, coupled with the two previous vaccine jabs, would last "for years", making further jabs unecessary.
"We will continue our ground game to get everybody we can vaccinated with Dose 1 and Dose 2 and ultimately a booster," said Dr. Penny Ballem, chair of the board of Vancouver Coastal Health.