Plans for the city’s old north end and the former Tolko mill site will be developed.
Council on Monday approved moving ahead with arrangements for a north end plan. It’s expected to take about 18 months to put the plan together.
Described as the area between Clement Avenue and Knox Mountain, the north end features a mix of residential, commercial and light industry along with recreational uses, says a city news release. Some of Kelowna’s oldest homes are in this area.
The closure of the Tolko mill last year and redevelopment of the site is a big reason many feel a plan must be done now.
“Holar Developments, the ownership group of the former Tolko mill site, intends to redevelop their property in the near future and will also be conducting public engagement on their site plans. Given the scale and significance of the mill site, the North End Neighbourhood Plan will provide vital guidance,” the city news release said.
Holar said it has hired Vancouver-based planner Dialog to lead a community consultation and planning program that will result in a new vision for the 40-acre Kelowna property.
It’s planning process will proceed at the same time as the city’s.
“Dialog has decades of experience of planning and collaboration with communities to create extraordinary places and will be working with Holar’s Kelowna-based team,” a release from Holar Developments said.
“Examples of their award-winning work include the Ladysmith Waterfront Area Plan, Nk’mip Desert Cultural Centre and Granville Island. Dan Walsh … is leading the Holar Developments team.”
“We think this is a really unique opportunity for Kelowna,” said Walsh, “It’s a significant waterfront site, in the heart of the community with owners who are committed to continuing the transition from an industrial past to a future destination, waterfront neighbourhood.”
Over the past two years, Tolko has been decommissioning the mill site and, more recently, has been involved in preliminary discussions with the City of Kelowna about redevelopment of the property.
Holar is owned by Timber Investments, the family business that also owns Vernon-based Tolko.
Updates will be provided on the Get Involved section of the city’s website, kelowna.ca.