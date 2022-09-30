featured
No sign of Basran's 'plan' to contact him, Cannan says
- RON SEYMOUR
-
- Updated
Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran says he has "a plan" to reach out to council candidate Ron Cannan, whom he twice swore at and ordered to leave his campaign kick-off.
That's news to Ron Cannan.
"I haven't heard from him," Cannan said Friday. "I would be more than willing to talk to him, but he hasn't spoken to me. If he's saying he has a plan to contact me, I don't know why he hasn't."
In fact, Cannan said, he was at three recent events where Basran was also present - a Black Mountain Irrigation District meeting, an Okanagan Sun tailgate party, and the Rutland Scarecrow festival - and the mayor didn't acknowledge him. He believes Basan saw him at all three events.
"At the scarecrow festival, in particular, he just walked right past me and my wife," Cannan said. "Didn't say a word to me."
On Sept. 8, Basran ended months of speculation by declaring he would seek a third term as mayor. Cannan says he was invited by a member of Basran's campaign team to attend the campaign kick-off event, but he got a hostile reception from the mayor when he arrived.
Basran refused to shake Cannan's hand. "He told me to leave, to get the f . . . out, and then he told me to 'F. . .off!'" Cannan said.
Asked by The Daily Courier about the incident after his speech, Basran would only say repeatedly that Cannan had not been invited to the event.
In an interview this week with online news site Castanet, Basran appeared to express regret for the incident but he also downplayed its significance.
"It's one example of thousands of interactions I've had with residents and other people that deal with the city on a regular basis. It's unfortunate how this one incident played out, but I don't think we should let one incident taint an entire body of work," Basran said.
"Could the event at my campaign kick-off have been handled better? Of course it could have. Do I have some regrets? Yeah, absolutely I do. But at the end of the day, I'm human, I make mistakes," Basran said.
"Certainly not the example I want to set, but it's one isolated incident," said Basran, who then added, in reference to Cannan: "My plan is to have a conversation with him well before the election."
Cannan was on city council from 1996-2005, then won three terms as a Conservative MP representing Kelowna. He was defeated in 2015 by Liberal challenger Stephen Fuhr, whose campaign manager was Wayne Pierce, who has steered Basran's mayoralty runs.
"I respect the fact that Colin and I have a few differences of opinion from a federal perspective. But I thought as mature adults we could have a working relationship at the local level, which is supposed to be non-partisan, to work in the best interest of all Kelowna residents," Cannan said.
