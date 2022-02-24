Live, from Vancouver, it’s Kelowna City Council!
An unusual webcast that begins at 8:30 a.m. today is unlikely to commence with that kind of enthusiastic voiceover introduction.
But some explanation will probably be necessary, so viewers can understand why seven of the nine city councillors and six top city staffers are making a two-day, taxpayer-funded trip to Vancouver.
The group flew out on a WestJet flight yesterday, stayed at the Hotel Marriott Pinnacle last night, and will tour a variety of community centres and urban redevelopment projects today and tomorrow, before flying home Friday via Air Canada.
Councillors decided last week to take the trip, saying it will help with decisions to come surrounding the redevelopment of the former Tolko mill site in downtown Kelowna as well as plans for a $130 million rebuilding of the Parkinson rec centre.
“A trip like this, first of all, is not out of the ordinary for councils in the province,” Mayor Colin Basran said at the Feb. 14 council meeting.
The group’s two-day itinerary includes stops at the West Vancouver community centre, Minirou Centre for Active Living in Richmond, the Hillcrest Aquatic Centre in Vancouver, the North Vancouver Shipyards, and the Olympic Village at False Creek. A bus has been hired to drive them around.
Plans are for portions of the tours to be shown live on the city’s website but officials cautioned technical issues might get in the way.
Total costs for the trip will be made public once they are tallied up, city officials say. Stay tuned.