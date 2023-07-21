The dark side of Rutland: Local MLAs get an earful at townhall meeting

Rutlanders who think their neighbourhood has gone to pot because of open drug use and homeless people taking over their streets and parks got to air their concerns on Wednesday. That’s when B.C. United MLAs Norm Letnick and Renee Merrifield hosted a two-hour town-hall forum “to discuss a positive vision for Rutland and how we can address any issues holding Rutland back.”
Just over 100 people, including Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas, showed up at the Kelowna Christian Centre on Badke Road.
As was to be expected, those who spoke up weren’t content with things as they are. Most honed in on rampant crime and drug use. Three speakers said they were so angry they don’t bother to vote anymore.
The biggest source of complaints was relocation of a provincial welfare office to Rutland, which speakers said brings undesirable people to their community from downtown.
Letnick complained the office was moved to Rutland in April without consultation by the provincial government. “We didn’t want it,” he said in his opening remarks. “If they would just ask us do we really need to move the social services office into Rutland, we would have told them no. We would have said you’ve got to find another home.”
Letnick also noted governments generally don’t consult opposition members about decisions they make.
A speaker who identified herself as Roxanne questioned the purpose of the session.
“You guys are asking us what we want you to advocate for and push for. It’s the same thing that we’ve been asking for for the last four or five years and it hasn’t changed,” she said.
Jeff Frank expressed concern about drug use in a park where kids play. He described a recent conversation with a homeless woman and asked: “Is this the discards from human trafficking. Is that what we’re seeing here? Where did they all of a sudden come from?”
A speaker named Jim was fed up. “I’m sick and tired of it,” he said. “What is the government doing about the drug addicts on the street? “Tell me what you’re doing,” he said to the MLAs. “You’re government.”
“No, we’re not,” responded Merrifield, currently the opposition critic for environment and climate change
“There’s a very simple solution to this problem,” the man named Jim went on. “You lock everybody up. You pass a law that you can’t sleep on the street, that there’s no loitering and then you lock them up. You give them a bed, you give them food, you give them counselling, and you cure them and then you find them jobs. Just look outside and see the drug addicts on the street.”
Merrifield suggested there were solutions available that were a “little bit gentler and little bit more compassion based.” The Kelowna-Mission MLA stressed the importance of treatment several times, getting a mixed reaction on a couple of occasions.
She was booed when she said social problems facing Rutland were a “direct result of NDP ideology.”
Another speaker cited open drug use, human waste on the ground, violence and robberies and said to applause: “This wound is gaping and all this government does is put a thin Band-Aid on it. We mollycoddle bad behaviour.”
“How do you fix something that’s got completely out of hand,” asked another woman.
Divine intervention is the only answer, a man answered.
One speaker who witnessed a robbery at a gas station and assault at a neighbouring Tim Hortons by a group of thugs, said “This is a daily event here. I’m ashamed to live in Kelowna,” the 20-year Rutland resident said. “This community has gone so far backward and it’s out of control, spiralling.”
While Merrifield continued to stress prevention and treatment, one speaker responded: “Stop saving them.”
Some said the problem with addicts on the streets began with the B.C. government closed institutions like Riverview in Coquitlam in 2012. The idea was people with mental illnesses were better off in the community than in an institution.
Merrifield urged people to check her party’s platform, Better is Possible, which B.C. United says will overhaul the delivery of mental health services, “and build a recovery-oriented system of care for those suffering from addiction.”
Merrifield said their plan has “four Riverviews” in it, including one in the Okanagan.
But David Buckna noted mental institutions were closed partly because people can’t be locked up against their will.
Another speaker said he wasn’t having problems with drug addicts, but was with “punk kids” on his street.
Gwen Bebeau said her family had to spend a lot of money for private rehabilitation for a family member who got addicted “on the playground of Rutland Middle School.”
“What’s happening on our streets right now is unacceptable,” said Merrifield with Letnick adding growing problems cited in the meeting were happening citywide and not just in Rutland.
After another complaint about the welfare office, Letnick defended most of the people who go to the office to collect their monthly cheques. “Ninety per cent of the people getting cheques are housed,” he said. “There is a subset of them that cause problems.”
Failure to replace the aging Rutland Middle School was the other big topic.
Letnick explained the government has three funds for schools. Most money goes to new schools or for seismic upgrades and there is just a small fund for school replacements.
“Compared to some of the other schools around the province … it’s in the middle,” Letnick said about the need to replace Rutland Middle.
He added later the school district will try arguing for a new school next time, rather than a replacement school.
Merrifield said though she and Letnick are in opposition, “we are loud, we are getting things done.”
She cited B.C. United raising concerns about public drug use as a result of decriminalization and said Premier David Eby promised at the end of the last legislature session he would address the issue.
Letnick, who has been MLA for Kelowna-Lake Country for 14 years, will not run again, but said after the next election, expected in 2024, “Renee’s a cabinet minister, maybe even minister of finance, then she can get all those things we’ve been advocating for.”