Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas took office Monday promising both humility and confidence as he and the new city council set out to tackle a broad and challenging range of issues in the next four years.
Dyas said he and council would engage better with residents to respond to their concerns while also trying new but as-yet unspecified approaches to dealing with problems like crime and homelessness.
“Thank you, Kelowna, for putting your trust in the nine of us up here today to move our city forward,” Dyas said during the half-hour long inaugural council meeting, held at the Rotary Centre for the Arts. “I cannot wait to see what the nine of us will be able to accomplish over the next four years.”
Dyas, who won election on Oct. 15 by defeating two-term incumbent mayor Colin Basran, said he heard during the campaign that residents were most concerned about crime, homelessness, traffic, affordable housing, and transparency and communication at City Hall.
“These are major issues and they do not have a simple or quick fix,” he said. “They are going to take time, strength, and communication to address. But four years is a long time, and the residents of Kelowna deserve action.”
“Politicians often promise lofty items during a campaign and then, once they take office, they lose sight of those promises. I won’t do that,” Dyas said.
The new council is already putting together an action plan for high priority items, Dyas said. The plan will set out “tangible, concrete steps” with goals to be achieved and yardsticks by which progress will be measured, Dyas said.
“We have to have courage, the courage to step further, act stronger, listen to the others, try something new, and the courage to admit when we’re going the wrong way,” he said. “This council is filled with incredibly smart people, but we don’t know everything. We must have the courage to ask for advice.”
In his opening remarks, Dyas paid tribute to his parents, who he flew to Toronto to be with shortly after winning the election.
His father Harry turned 102 on Oct. 17. His mother Hilda, 99, had been in good health but she suddenly took a turn for the worse and passed away, with her funeral being held last Friday.
“The amazing thing, though, about parents, is that they are always teaching their children lessons,” Dyas said. “Even through this difficult time, my parents shared a lesson with me and my sisters.
“My father shared a lesson of strength and courage, to be there mentally and physically through this trying time for his family and the love of his life, his partner, through over 73 years of marriage,” Dyas said.
“My mother’s lessons of strength and communication and caring for people were very timeless lessons for me, and a good reminder for me to carry forward as I am your mayor of Kelowna,” he said.