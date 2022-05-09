The proliferation of high-rises in downtown Kelowna may be of concern to Coun. Mohini Singh but Mayor Colin Basran is confident the tall buildings are the right way forward.
Council on Monday approved plans for another highrise, of a currently unspecified height, at the south-east corner of Doyle Avenue and St. Paul Street.
“It speaks to how our urban centre is changing,” said Coun. Brad Sieben.
But Singh was less enthusiastic. “I do want to voice my concern about the number of highrises we are approving,” she said.
She said she would like to see information from city staff at a future meeting about how many towers have been approved, and how many more might be forthcoming: “How many highrises are we looking at?”
For his part, Basran did not refer directly to Singh’s comments, but he said downtown highrise construction was a key principle in the city’s recently adopted official community plan.
“I’m proud of the work we’re doing,” Basran said.
Current zoning for the site allows for a building of up to 26 storeys. No information was presented to council on how high the tower might be, but if the proposal exceeds 26 storeys a variance would be required, and that would require the holding of a public hearing.
Previous drawings submitted to the city showed a building height of both 35 storeys and 41 storeys.