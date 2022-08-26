Three men have now been arrested in the brutal beating of a teenager along the Okanagan Rail Trail in Kelowna.
The 17-year-old victim suffered a collapsed lung, broken ribs, nose fractures, a concussion, and extensive bruising during the assault last November. Police could not immediately find the assailants.
However, after a months-long investigation, Kelowna RCMP identified the teen’s alleged attackers and they were arrested on Thursday.
“This incident shocked our community and has been life-altering for the victim and his family,” Kelowna RCMP Supt. Kara Triance said in a Friday release.
“Senseless violence that shifts the public’s feeling of safety is intolerable and will be addressed with the full response of our teams,” Triance said.
The attack happened about 3 p.m. on Nov. 9. Police said at the time the teenager was riding his bike on the Rail Trail east of Dilworth Road when he was approached by two men. After they assaulted the teen, they stole his bike, shoes, and cellphone, police said at the time.
Officers aided by a police dog searched the area but didn’t find the suspects. The teen’s bike and shoes were recovered from Mill Creek, which flows along the Rail Trail.
After they were arrested on Wednesday, the three suspects were released from custody subject to conditions and will appear in court on Dec. 15, police say.
The viciousness and apparent randomness of the attack outraged Kelowna residents and helped fuel the perception that crime in the city was reaching uncontrollable proportions. A now-closed online fundraiser in support of the teenage victim raised $23,000.
Earlier this month, Statistics Canada reported greater Kelowna, which includes all of the Central Okanagan, had the country’s highest crime rate. The greater Kelowna area was also second-highest on StatsCan’s Crime Severity Index, which gives greater emphasis in the ranking to serious offences rather than just total police files.
However, 52% of crime victims said they hadn’t made a report to RCMP because they didn’t feel police could do anything about it.