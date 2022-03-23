Shelters on Richter Street and Doyle Avenue will continue providing accommodations for the homeless a while longer.
Leases at 1083 Richter St. (the old Tree Brewing building) and 550 Doyle Ave. (old Daily Courier building) have been extended.
The Richter lease now carries past next winter to March 31, 2023. The Doyle lease, which was to expire in March, now continues until June 30. That will give the city and BC Housing time to find a new shelter location, the B.C. government said in a news release.
Development plans have been announced for the Doyle site.
A shelter at the Unitarian Church was opened to provide temporary winter spaces for people and will close March 31, as planned.
BC Housing is hoping to extend the leases at multiple hotels in Kelowna that are providing indoor spaces for 82 people.
The Richter shelter, run by the Turning Points Collaborative Society, has 50 beds and the Doyle shelter, run by the Kelowna Gospel Mission, has 60.
Mission Group is proposing a 30-storey residential tower and a 16-storey office tower on the Doyle site. The towers would be immediately north of the 32-storey “vertical campus” planned by UBC Okanagan. The UBCO tower would feature eight storeys of academic space and 24 floors of student housing.