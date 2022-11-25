Kelowna’s robbers and burglars are emerging from the shadow of the pandemic to target individuals and businesses once again, city council will hear Monday.
Business break-ins were up 35 percent from April through September compared to the same period last year, police say, and is now consistent with levels seen in the last pre-pandemic year of 2019.
And robberies, which is theft with violence or intimidation, is up by more than 90 percent. “The increasing trend of robbery occurrences was also observed across the province,” Kelowna RCMP Supt. Kara Triance writes in a report to council.
“This report mirrors that of Q1 which illustrated that locally reported crime, generally, is returning to pre-pandemic levels, consistent with national trends,” Triance says.
While overall calls for service were down seven percent from April through September compared to the same period last year, there was a 38 percent increase in calls for service in Q2 for the downtown area, compared to last year when some public health orders were still in place.
Reports of domestic violence were down about 28 percent compared to 2021, when such cases increased significantly due to pandemic-driven factors, Triance says.