The body of a Manitoba man who drowned in Okanagan Lake was recovered about 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
The 45-year-old drowned last Friday after jumping into the lake from a rented pontoon boat to help a woman who was having difficulty swimming, police say. His body was recovered by a dive team about 40 metres offshore of a beach in the McKinley Landing area.
“Unfortunately, the Central Okanagan has had several drowning deaths this summer which shock and sadden all of us. Our hearts go out to the families who have lost their loved ones,” Kelowna RCMP Const. Mike Della-Paolera said in a release.
Two-thirds of drowning victims know how to swim, he said. “Be prepared, be aware, and keep your personal flotation device on at all times whenever you are on the water.”
Twenty-three people have drowned in B.C. and the Yukon so far this year, the Lifesaving Society’s B.C. and Yukon Branch reports. About 40 percent of drownings happen in a lake or a pond, 28 percent occur in a river, and 16 percent happen in the ocean, the society says.
The two demographic groups most at risk of drowning are children under five and men between the ages of 18 and 49, the society says.