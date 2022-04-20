Lake Country has decided to take its visitor information service on the road.
A $45,000 contract for a “mobile visitor centre” has been awarded by town council to Tourism Kelowna.
“They’ll bring out a motorhome and drive it around Lake Country to where large groups of people are gathering, like along the Rail Trail or in Swalwell Park,” Mayor James Baker said in an interview Wednesday.
“The idea is they'll be here from May through September, maybe not every day, but likely on weekends and other busy times,” Baker said. “They’ll be able to reach a lot of tourists who are already here in Lake Country, and tell them about the other attractions and events that are going on in the community.”
In past years, Lake Country has funded small visitor centres in fixed locations, like downtown Winfield. Those undertakings were about equivalent in cost to the $45,000 the town will give Tourism Kelowna for the mobile visitor service, Baker said.
Councillors don’t feel there’s a need to establish a larger, permanent visitor centre for Lake Country, given the shift in the way most tourists get information about the places they’re interested in going, Baker said.
“The thinking is, with the Internet and everything on mobile phones, we don’t need a big tourism centre like the one Kelowna built,” Baker said, referring to the Tourism Kelowna information centre on the downtown waterfront.
“We need to move around to where the people are, so we can reach them once they get to our community and fill them in on what’s going on,” he said. “That’s the idea we’ve bought into.”
In December 2016, town council heard that 15,276 people had stopped by one of the three visitor centres overseen by the municipality that year.
In March 2020, town council voted to suspend a tourism promotion contract with the chamber of commerce, citing the potential health and legal risks in funding such a service during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.