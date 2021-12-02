British Columbians have been through the wringer with heavy rains, flooding, and highway closures but a more typical weather pattern is now in the forecast.
“We are now on the other end of this intense series of storms,” Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said Thursday during a government press conference.
“The worst weather now appears to be behind us,” he said. “Environment Canada is forecasting more typical seasonal conditions for next week. We’ll see some precipitation but nothing as concerning as in recent weeks.”
Highway 1 re-opened Thursday afternoon in the Abbotsford area so there is now a direct freeway link between Vancouver and Hope.
A flooded section of Highway 3 east of Princeton was expected to re-open later Thursday afternoon, Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said.
“This is the only highway right now for large commercial vehicles to access the rest of British Columbia from the Lower Mainland so it remains under essential travel orders and is prioritized for essential truck traffic,” he said.
Fleming urged truckers who may be unfamiliar with the route to slow down and drive with care when using Highway 3.
“There are sections where, as we know, Highway 3 is steep and winding and drivers do need to slow down,” he said. “But it’s a safe route and is regularly inspected.
“We do have enhanced winter maintenance on Highway 3 as well as added law enforcement along the route,” he said. “We can’t control the weather obviously but we can control how we drive and we need to keep Highway 3 free of accidents.”
Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet was closed because of a landslide and was not expected to re-open until at least Friday.
In the Fraser Valley, 819 farms remain on evacuation order, Agriculture Minister Lana Popham said.
As a result of flooding, she said, the animal casualties were 628,000 chickens, 420 dairy cows, and 12,000 hogs. Also, 110 beehives were submerged.
“The work by farmers and volunteers and companies to clean out barns and remove those animals continues to be extremely heartbreaking,” she said.