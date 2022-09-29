featured
Flooded pub and restaurant welcomes back customers on a go-slow basis
- RON SEYMOUR
-
- Updated
Limited hours at a newly re-opened Peachland restaurant are the result of a cautious flood-recovery plan that stresses both prudence and practicality.
The Gasthaus on Beach Avenue will be open for only a few hours each afternoon and evening from Wednesdays through Saturdays for the foreseeable future.
It had been closed since a bitter cold night last December when a sprinkler burst and flooded the premises. Subsequent repairs involved a months-long, painstaking asbestos removal process.
"We don't want to be greedy with the re-opening plan," general manager Andrew Neville said Wednesday in an interview shortly after customers were once again welcomed at the popular two-storey German-themed restaurant.
"We don't want to go through all this recovery work and then blow it," he said. "We want to do this right and not disappoint people."
In 12 minutes early in the morning of Dec. 27, 2021, when temperatures fell to a winter low of minus 27 C, the burst pipe discharged about 4,000 gallons of water through the restaurant, Peachland fire chief Dennis Craig estimated shortly after the flood.
The water caused extensive damage but the real problem was the flood exposed and released asbestos from an 80-year-old part of the restaurant.
Abatement work done by specially-trained workers in hazmat-like suits involved the removal and cleaning of tens of thousands of items and lasted until April 24.
Two environmental assessment reports were required, and when the second one was received work on repairing the actual flood damage began that afternoon. Floors and sub-floors had to be replaced, along with the walls and ceilings.
"It took a long time but it had to be done right," Neville said.
Restoration work was complicated by a shortage of available tradesmen and supply chain delays, and a hiring process begun a month ago has yet to result in filling all the available positions.
"Like everybody else, staffing is at a premium. As we grow our team, we'll be able to expand our hours," he said. "But right now, everybody's a bit rusty after being closed for nine months and we're running on a very, very small kitchen crew. So they need time to be able to work together and work things out."
Neville couldn't say what the restoration project cost or what the business' financial losses were during the prolonged closure. "It's just great to be back in business," he said.
Most Popular
Articles
- Homeless a challenge for bylaw enforcement
- Final approval given for 1,000-home Kelowna development
- Scotiabank's new boss was born and raised in the Okanagan
- Cannan says Basran swears at him at Kelowna campaign kick-off
- Kelowna candidate quiz: Ever seen a ghost?
- New group seeks control of Kelowna school board
- Kelowna area bus strike set for Oct. 5
- Revived golf course pitched as part of downsized Peachland development
- Kelowna woman aims to be 'Lego Master' in third season of popular show
- Kelowna candidate quiz: Who do you admire on the current city council?
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now!