Police had no grounds to apprehend a man, who was charged in a murder that took place the next day, during two mental health checks in May, an investigation has determined.
The Independent Investigations Office has “determined that the grounds to apprehend the male were not present and the actions of police were proportionate,” the organization stated in a news release on Tuesday. The IIO investigates anytime police are involved in a case with injuries or deaths.
On May 29 police responded to two calls from a residence in the 3400 block of Sexsmith Road asking them to speak to a man about his wellness.
The man departed the residence after the second police attendance, the IIO release said.
The following night, a different man who lived at the same residence was found dead. The man police spoke with on May 29 has been charged in the death.
The IIO’s chief civilian director Ronald J. MacDonald reviewed the evidence and interviewed witnesses, mental-health professionals and police officers.
“The IIO investigation is now concluded.”
On June 3, Kelowna RCMP said second-degree murder charges had been filed against Lorence Williams in the death of Thomas Chadwick.