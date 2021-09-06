The Liberal party campaign in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola continues to be plagued by vandalized election signs.
“Our campaign has experienced an unprecedented volume of signs being stolen and vandalized throughout the riding,” said candidate Sarah Eves in a news release on Saturday. “Instances include lawn signs being stolen from private yards in Kelowna, large signs along the road in Merritt being damaged, signs going missing or being trashed up and down our Okanagan communities, and many signs being removed and stolen throughout the Similkameen.
“Just yesterday driving into Princeton, I saw a pile of four signs discarded along the highway that I was able to recover,” Eves added.
“We had a longtime supporter in Summerland refuse to take a sign this election cycle because of fear of intimidation by her own neighbours.”
The release noted that election sign vandalism is illegal.
Eves said in the long run, she’d like to see campaign signs become a thing of the past.